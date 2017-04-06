Attleboro police officer arrested on child porn-related charges

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - An Attleboro police officer has been arrested on charges related to child pornography, a source tells 7News.

The officer was taken into custody Thursday morning after authorities executed a federal search warrant at his home.

The exact nature of the charges are not clear at this time.

The officer has not been identified

No additional details were immediately available.

The case will be prosecuted by the Rhode Island’s U.S. attorney.

