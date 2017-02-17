Attleboro police searching for missing pregnant teenager

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are turning to the public for help in locating a pregnant teenager who did not return from a shopping trip in Lawrence.

Police said Solangi Hernandez, 15, was reported missing Thursday night from the facility where she lives.

Police said Hernandez went to run errands with her mother but did not return.

It’s believed that Hernandez is in the Lawrence or Boston area.

She was last seen wearing a white blouse, black jacket and black-and-yellow stripped leggings. She stand 5 feet 5 inches and weighs about 200 pounds.

Police said Hernandez is several months pregnant.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)