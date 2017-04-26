Attorney: Aaron Hernadez left letter, $47,000 watch for client

BOSTON (WHDH) - The attorney for an inmate who befriended Aaron Hernandez while at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, says the ex-New England Patriots star left his client a suicide letter and a valuable, custom-made watch.

Lawrence Army said Wednesday that his client, Kyle Kennedy, “firmly believes” Hernandez left a letter for him, but that the Worcester District Attorney’s office is withholding it.

Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, has previously said no such note exists. Army challenged Baez to release the letter to Kennedy.

RELATED: Officials denied Hernandez’s request for cellmate

Hernandez promised to leave Kennedy a $47,000 watch, which was made in Las Vegas, Army explained. Hernandez supposedly made an arrangement for the watch to be delivered to Kennedy’s family. The watch has not yet been received, Army said.

In Sept. 2016, Army said that Hernandez and Kennedy asked to be cellmates. The request was initially approved but then denied because of their “size difference.”

Hernandez had a “regular role” with Kennedy’s family. Army said that Hernandez sent them personal letters, highlighting his “close friendship” and “respect” for Kennedy.

Kennedy is believed to be the last person to see Hernandez before he hanged himself with a bed sheet. According to Army, Hernandez wrote to Kennedy three weeks ago and said: “I think I’m going to hang it up. LOL.”

Kennedy was shocked and surprised to learn of his death. “My client, quite frankly, told me he thought it was a joke,” Army said.

Kennedy hopes to speak about the details of his relationship with Hernandez at a later time. “He wants the word about their relationship to come from his mouth,” Army said.

Army said Kennedy has been placed on suicide watch.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)