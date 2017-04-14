Attorney calls Aaron Hernandez ‘beautiful’ man

BOSTON (AP) – A defense attorney discussing ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s acquittal on murder charges says Hernandez is a “very good young man who happened to hang out with a very bad guy.”

Attorney Ron Sullivan blames one of Hernandez’s friends for the 2012 killings of two men who prosecutors say were gunned down by Hernandez in Boston.

Prosecutors say the former New England Patriots tight end killed the men because he was angry over a spilled drink at a nightclub.

Sullivan says Hernandez had nothing to do with it. He calls Hernandez “a beautiful young man.”

Hernandez was acquitted Friday of murder but was convicted of a gun possession charge. A judge sentenced him to four to five more years in prison.

Hernandez already is serving life in the 2013 killing of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)