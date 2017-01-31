Attorney General Healy to join ACLU against travel ban

BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorney General Maura Healey is taking action. She is planning to join a federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

It surrounds the case of two Umass professors. Two of those detained at Logan Airport on their way back into the United States this weekend.

A couple, both professors at UMass Dartmouth.

They are Muslim, Iranian national and permanent residents of the United States.

They were questioned at Logan Saturday night after President Trump’s executive order denying citizens from seven countries entry into the U.S went into effect.

Monday, immigration lawyers were on stand by at the international terminal but admitted it’s been difficult to get any information.

Thousands spent the weekend protesting at Logan and in Copley Square.

All hoping their voices are heard and that their way of life, immigrants working and living in America, can continue as it was just last week.

