KEENE, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general says officers from the Keene Police Department were justified in the use of deadly force in a shooting that injured a man last month.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Wednesday the shooting happened after police responded to an apartment to assist the girlfriend of Patrick Letendre and the woman’s 3-year-old daughter.

The girlfriend was removing their belongings. MacDonald said she was involved in an argument with Letendre, who prevented her from leaving. She called 911 and three officers arrived.

MacDonald said at one point, the 28-year-old Letendre pulled out a pistol and first held it to his head, and then at police. He did not follow repeated commands to drop the gun and two of the officers shot and wounded him in the torso. Letendre was taken to a hospital.

