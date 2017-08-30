Attorney general warns of Harvey assistance scams

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s attorney general is asking people to be cautious before donating to help those who are in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Gordon MacDonald says every time a disaster strikes, there are scam artists who take advantage of people’s good intentions and set up fake appeals.

He advises that people give to well-recognized charities that have a track record of service, such as the American Red Cross, United Way of Greater Houston or the SPCA of Texas.

MacDonald says people should think twice before giving to individuals raising money through online giving sites such as GoFundMe, CrowdRise or YouCaring.

He says people should be especially cautious if they receive an email message or telephone call asking for money for Texas flood relief.

