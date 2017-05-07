Attorney: Milford man was defending himself in fatal stabbing

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) – An attorney for a Milford man charged with stabbing two men, leaving one dead and the other seriously hurt, says his client acted in self-defense.

Jeremy Robin was arraigned Monday in Milford on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the attack that left 21-year-old Timothy Commerford dead. Robin was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

The Worcester district attorney says two men exited a car on Sunday afternoon and confronted a third man who came out of the home.

Authorities say one of the three men, Robin, armed himself with a knife and stabbed Commerford and Richard Garcia. Commerford and Garcia were taken to the hospital where Commerford died. Garcia was in critical condition as of Sunday night.

Robin’s attorney maintains his client acted in self-defense.

