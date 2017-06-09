Attorney: Warehouse fire defendant in near mental breakdown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An attorney for the operator of an Oakland warehouse fire where 36 people died in a fire says his client is experiencing a near mental breakdown.

Lawyer Tony Serra made the comments at a news conference Friday, using a photo of his client, Derick Almena, and his family as a backdrop.

Authorities say the 47-year-old Almena rented the warehouse and illegally converted it into low-cost housing for artists and an entertainment venue.

He appeared in court on Thursday but did not enter a plea. His arraignment on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter was continued until June 15.

Almena was arrested Monday after a six-month investigation of the Dec. 2 fire that occurred during an unpermitted electronic music concert at the building known as the Ghost Ship.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)