International travelers arriving in Boston were greeted with signs of support at Logan Airport.

President Trump’s executive actions, that ban more than 130 million people from Muslim nations, sparked outrage from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

“So, I just learned that there are people who are actually lawful permanent residents of Massachusetts, lawful permanent residents of Massachusetts, who may have left the country to vacation or to work overseas, who may not be able to return as a result of this order…” said AG Healey.

The New England chapter of American Immigration Lawyers Association says one person has already been turned away at Logan.

The President’s orders have impacted at least one MIT student who tried returning for classes.

MIT released a statement regarding a student banned from returning. #7News pic.twitter.com/piESOV8KSy — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) January 28, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)