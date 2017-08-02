Auburn police officer crashes cruiser after being exposed to carbon monoxide

AUBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — A police officer in Auburn crashed his unmarked SUV into another car Wednesday morning after being exposed to carbon monoxide.

Sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper that the officer was stopped at a stop sign around 11 a.m. when he passed out, accidentally hit the gas pedal and crashed into a woman in front of him.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The woman was treated at the scene.

Sources say the air in the car tested 13 parts per million of carbon monoxide.

