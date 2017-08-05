AUBURN, Mass. (WHDH) – Auburn Police say their cruisers have been deemed free of carbon monoxide after several days of testing.

The testing comes after an officer passed out behind the wheel and crashed into a car on Wednesday. Carbon monoxide was later found in his system.

The town installed 50 carbon monoxide meters into all town vehicles following the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)