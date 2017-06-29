Audit: Hospital late to report babies born addicted to drugs

BOSTON (AP) — A state audit has found that UMass Memorial Medical Center was late to notify authorities about dozens of babies who were born addicted to drugs.

The hospital was faulted for failing to report 80 cases to the Department of Children and Families within 48 hours as required by state law, including one case that was never reported.

Massachusetts Auditor Suzanne Bump said the state agency needs to know so it can help develop plans for the baby’s well-being.

The 80 cases made up about 18 percent of newborns born addicted to drugs at the hospital from January 2014 through August 2016.

A statement from the hospital says it has agreed to make sure all cases are properly reported.

The auditor’s office reported similar problems last month at Lowell General Hospital.

