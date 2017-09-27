Audit of state’s sex offender registry shows incomplete, missing data

BOSTON (WHDH) - An audit released by the state’s sex offender registry board shows that more than 900 convicted sex offenders were never classified, while the state is missing the addresses of nearly 1,800 sex offenders.

According to the State House News Service, the lack of information prevents the state from notifying members of the community about the whereabouts of these sex offenders.

The audit shows the state didn’t use data sharing arrangements with other agencies that would have helped the department better track sex offenders.

According to the report, 177 of the 936 sex offenders unclassified by the state were convicted of indecent assault on a child under 14; 129 were convicted for rape of a child by force.

These sex offenders are required to be classified on a scale of 1, 2 or 3 based on their risk of reoffense. The public is allowed to request information on Level 2 and Level 3 sex offenders living in their community.

The State House News Service says the board believes 170 unclassified sex offenders are living in another state or in another country, 100 were likely deported, and 50 have died.

In total, the sex offender registry board has records for 21,808 convicted sex offenders. Of that total, 13,127 are living in Massachusetts.

