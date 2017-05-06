Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles recalled

Some Aunt Jemima breakfast favorites are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

The recall affects frozen pancakes, waffles and french toast under the brand name.

The pinnacle foods company issued the recall on Friday night after testing showed the presence of listeria in the plant environment.

Other Aunt Jemima products, such as dry mixes, have not been affected.

The company says it has not received reports of anyone getting sick so far.

They also say they are notifying distributors to remove those products from the shelves.

