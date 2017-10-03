Authorities: 2 dead after van crushed by tractor-trailers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a van was apparently crushed between two tractor-trailers on Interstate 195 in Rhode Island, leaving two people dead.

East Providence Fire Chief Oscar Elmasian tells WPRI-TV the crash happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in the city. He says two other people have been taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The crash tied up traffic on the westbound side of the highway. The scene was cleared at around 3 p.m.

Further information on what led up to the crash wasn’t immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)