BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have arrested a suspect in connection with two assaults that happened in Harvard Square in Cambridge on Saturday.

Davongie Stone, 20, of Boston, will be charged with armed assault with intent to murder.

The same man is also being charged with a stabbing that left one person in critical condition in Boston’s Downtown Crossing over the weekend.

