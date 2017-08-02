Authorities: Bridgewater man brought loaded handgun to Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) – A Bridgewater man was arrested early Wednesday after a loaded firearm was found in his carry-on luggage at Boston’s Logan Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that a gun appeared on a checkpoint screener around 6 a.m. inside Terminal A as 28-year-old Kyle Maguire passed through security.

Officers conducted a search and found a loaded .9mm handgun in Maguire’s luggage, who the TSA said was headed to St. Louis. Officials notified state police and Maguire was arrested for carrying a weapon without a license.

Maguire was arraigned Wednesday in East Boston District Court and pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of airport security charges.

An attorney representing Maguire said that the incident was just a mistake, explaining that his client is licensed to carry in Nevada, Florida and Utah, and that he accidentally grabbed the wrong bag before departing for a business trip.

“Nothing sinister at all. It was a mistake,” attorney Ron Wayland said. “It was a tragic mistake.”

Maguire was ordered held on $5,000 bail. The TSA said he will also be fined for the incident at a later date. According to the TSA, travelers who bring loaded firearms to security checkpoints may be subject to fines of between $1,500 to $7,000 for a single violation.

TSA found nearly 4,000 guns at checkpoints in the United States in 2016.

