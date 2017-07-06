Authorities continue search after inmate’s 2nd prison escape

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities continued to search Thursday for an inmate who has made his second escape from a maximum-security South Carolina prison.

Department of Corrections officials say they began their search for 46-year-old Jimmy Causey at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. No other details have been released, and Corrections officials didn’t return messages Thursday.

Causey escaped from Lieber Correctional Institution, about 90 miles (149 km) southeast of Columbia. In 2005, he and another inmate escaped Broad River Correctional Institution near Columbia by hiding in a trash truck. They were captured three days later.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 after he was convicted of holding Columbia attorney Jack Swerling and his family at gunpoint in their home.

