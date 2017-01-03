Authorities ID 3rd victim of Holyoke apartment fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of the third victim of a New Year’s Day fire in a large apartment building in Massachusetts.

The Hampden district attorney said Tuesday that 34-year-old Trevor Wadleigh, of Easthampton, died in Sunday’s blaze in Holyoke.

The other victims had previously been identified as 55-year-old Jorge Munoz and 48-year-old Maria Cartagena, who died after leaping from the fourth or fifth floor.

The blaze in the five-story brick building remains under investigation.

Several people were hospitalized with injuries and nearly 50 residents were displaced.

Officials say a firefighter suffered a minor hand injury.

Demolition crews began tearing down the upper floors. The city’s building inspector determined it could collapse.

