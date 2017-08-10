Authorities ID body of man found in New Hampshire’s Hampton Harbor

HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) - A body that was recovered from New Hampshire’s Hampton Harbor on July 29 has been identified by local and state police.

An autopsy concluded that the man was Roland Gilles Chiasson, 65, of Hollywood, Florida.

His name was not immediately released because police were trying to locate a next of kin. Authorities say no family has been found.

An investigation is still underway as to the cause of Chiasson’s death. The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit has been called upon for assistance.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.

