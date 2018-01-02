Authorities ID man found shot to death on New Year’s Eve in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was found shot to death inside a car in Lawrence on New Year’s Eve.

Jeffrie Santana-Peguero, 22, of Lawrence, was found dead Sunday night in a Honda Odyssey near 170 Reservoir Street, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

No arrests have been made.

No additional details were immediately available regarding the shooting.

State police and Lawrence police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)