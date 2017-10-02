Authorities ID man who died after drive-by shooting in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) – Authorities have identified a man who died over the weekend of injuries from an apparent drive-by shooting in Massachusetts last week.

Chelsea police and Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley said Monday that 37-year-old Eduardo Troche, of Chelsea, died at Massachusetts General Hospital on Saturday night. A woman is recovering from injuries she sustained in the Tuesday shooting in the city. She’s expected to survive.

Troche’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police Chief Brian Kyes says officers believe the shots were fired from a small gray sedan that fled the scene.

Investigators urge anyone with information on the shooting to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)