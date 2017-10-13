Authorities ID shopper who was struck, killed outside Westford Market Basket

WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) – Authorities say a woman was killed Thursday outside the Market Basket at Westford’s Cornerstone Square after a collision left her pinned under her own car.

RELATED: Woman struck, killed while loading groceries into car outside Westford Market Basket

Investigators identified the woman as Wei Wang, 64, of Acton. They say she was behind her car when a vehicle trying to park struck it, causing it to roll backwards. She was left pinned underneath the weight of the car while rescue crews rushed to the scene.

Sources tell 7News that the woman was loading groceries into her car when she was hit. Wang was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

A section of the parking lot was roped off with crime scene tape for several hours as accident reconstruction teams worked to piece together the moments leading up to the crash.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)