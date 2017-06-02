Authorities ID woman fatally struck by tractor trailer in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a woman who was fatally struck by a tractor trailer in Lowell earlier this week.

Carlene Foster, 67, of Lowell, was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Bridge Street and French Street, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck remained on scene.

The incident is under investigation.

