Authorities ID woman found dead at Braintree hotel

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was found dead at a hotel in Braintree.

The Norfolk district attorney’s office says the Braintree Police Department received a call shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday from the Hyatt Place hotel to report the woman was dead.

The victim was identified as Reina Rodriguez, a native of Lawrence.

Braintree Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating. The chief medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

The hotel said in a statement it is cooperating with the investigation and is taking steps to ensure guests and hotel employees remain safe.

