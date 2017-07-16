WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman who was found dead in a home in Waltham.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Christin Tobin was found dead early Saturday morning. The medical examiner’s office says she died of sharp force trauma.

Waltham police had responded to the home on a report of an assault on a female.

Authorities say 18-year-old Derrick Lopez is in custody and has been charged with murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and armed assault with intent to murder. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)