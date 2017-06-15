Authorities ID woman struck, killed while walking in Acton

ACTON, MA (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a car in Acton on Monday morning.

Officials say Naomi McManus, 75, of Acton, was found unresponsive around 8 a.m. on Revolutionary Road. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests that McManus was struck by a motor vehicle while she was walking her dog, officials say.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is said to be cooperating with authorities.

No charges have been filed.

