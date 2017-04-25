Authorities identify man killed in Route 9 crash

WINDSOR, Mass. (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police have identified a man who was killed Monday afternoon in a crash along Route 9.

Authorities say Daron Reynolds, 31, of Cheshire, was a passenger in a Toyota Camry when it was struck head-on by an Acura 32TL around 1:45 p.m. near the Windsor-Cummington line. He was pronounced dead.

Bother drivers, along with another passenger and toddler in the Camry, suffered serious injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

