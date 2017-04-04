Authorities investigate after explosion, fire at condemned home in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) — A condemned home on Irving Street in Salem, New Hampshire, exploded Monday night and went up in flames.

Police say officers were initially called to the house on a report of a neighbor dispute over firewood stacked up a against a fence.

As officers approached the house, they heard a hissing noise, followed by an explosion and an odor of gas. A neighbor reported hearing at least a dozen ammunition rounds going off.

Evacuations of multiple homes were ordered in the nearby area via a reverse 911 call.

Police say they are familiar with the man living at the home, even though the house was condemned about 18 months ago.

Neighbors say the man lived there for decades, and while he mostly kept to himself, he exhibited odd behavior. One person told 7News he would walk around the neighborhood carrying a gun.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the house for hours. Crews spent Monday night watching hot spots.

A bomb squad will be called in to investigate Tuesday, officials announced.

It’s not clear if the man was inside the home at the time of the explosion, or if he was killed or inured. Police say no one was supposed to be living in the home.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)