Authorities investigating after bomb explodes, damages Fall River apartment

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say they have launched an investigation after a pipe bomb exploded Thursday night outside an apartment building in Fall River, catching a state police bomb squad off guard.

The FBI, ATF, state and local police were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. at 4980 North Main after receiving a report of a suspicious package that was found in a parking lot.

Crews found the device, which turned out to be a real bomb, inside a white Styrofoam container. The bomb detonated as a robot removed the container’s cover.

“I saw the box yesterday. It was an Omaha Steaks box with a little loop on top,” witness Kyle Stammler told 7News.

No one was injured in the explosion, but a nearby car was badly damaged, as was the rear of the Southcoast Landings apartment building. Residents were ordered to evacuate the area when police arrived at the scene.

Officials returned to the scene late Friday afternoon, where residents said investigators found a second suspicious box inside building 4. Crews examined the box, which one resident said was similar to the one found on Thursday.

The scene was cleared shortly after a state police bomb squad found steaks in the box, not explosives.

The state police bomb squad responded to the complex in Fall River, but residents are being allowed back into the building and investigators are clearing out. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 22, 2017

Breaking: Fall River Police and Fire are responding to an apartment complex where an explosive device detonated last night. Residents say there’s a second box inside building 4. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 22, 2017

Fall River police are leading the investigation. Federal agents are assisting. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the bomb is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)