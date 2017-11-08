Authorities investigating after man struck, killed by Amtrak train

ASHLAND, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a man was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by an Amtrak train in Ashland.

Officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the area of Front Street after a report of a person possibly struck by a train.

A man, 62, was said to be trespassing on the right of way when he was struck by an outbound train, according to Transit police.

The man was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. His name has not been released.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office is assisting with an investigation.

Foul play is not suspected.

