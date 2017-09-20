Authorities investigating death of man found on Billerica roadside

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s office says a death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found on the roadside in Billerica on Wednesday.

The body was found around 5:30 a.m. in a wooded area just off Concord Road. Neighbors on nearby Dean Street say police investigating the death told them that someone was strangled and dumped.

The district attorney’s office says the man’s death is considered suspicious. The victim’s name has not been released.

Concord Road was closed for a period of time Wednesday morning as authorities investigated the incident. The road has since reopened.

Residents say they are shocked by the deadly discovery and that the area is safe.

Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing. No additional details were immediately available.

