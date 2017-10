CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says it’s investigating an untimely death of a woman in Hooksett.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says the dead woman was found during a well-being check in her home

He said it is an ongoing investigation in whether a crime has occurred. An autopsy was planned Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)