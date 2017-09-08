Authorities investigating incident involving 3 men during Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are looking to identify three men involved in an incident during Thursday night’s Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on the paved roadway behind Rodman Ford, which leads to the Shufelt Road and Beechwood Drive neighborhood off of Summer Street in Walpole.

Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have left the game early and traveled along this route.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ken Fitzgerald at 508-543-1212. You may remain confidential.

This incident is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police and the Foxborough and Walpole Police Departments.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)