Authorities investigating Springfield shootings that left 2 men dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been shot to death in Springfield this weekend.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Friday night and found the first victim suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Mark Mayweather, of Springfield, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say officers found another man who’d been shot early Sunday. He was later declared dead.

The second victim has not been identified.

The Republican reports that the shootings happened within a mile of each other.

Both shootings are under investigation.

