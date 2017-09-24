Authorities investigating suspicious death in Revere

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Revere Police and Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman in Revere.

Authorities say the woman was found inside a home on Grand View Avenue late Saturday afternoon. Initial investigation of the scene showed signs of trauma, according to police.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death.

Officials will not be releasing the woman’s name until her family has been notified.

Uneasy neighbors said the neighborhood is quiet and filled with families and young couples.

Police have not said whether or not they are still looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Revere Police at 781-286-8340 or Mass. State Police at 617-727-8817.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)