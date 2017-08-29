Authorities looking for heavily tattooed escaped inmate in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire are seeking the public’s help in finding a heavily tattooed escaped inmate, with designs covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands.

The U.S. Marshal’s New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force says 42-year-old Eric Judkins was an inmate at a halfway house in Manchester. He failed to return to the facility on Monday night.

Judkins was serving part of a 27-month sentence on an assault on a fellow inmate in federal prison.

Authorities say the assault happened while Judkins was serving a 17 1/2-year sentence for a 1999 bank robbery.

