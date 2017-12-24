Authorities: Man fatally shot by state trooper hit 4 times

CANAAN, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was fatally wounded when he was shot by a New Hampshire State Trooper was hit four times.

Police identified the man on Sunday as 26-year-old Jesse J. Champney, of Enfield. Authorities say the shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a field in Canaan. The trooper was not injured. No other details have been disclosed.

An autopsy on Sunday determined that one of the four gunshot wounds Champney suffered caused his death.

The trooper, whose name was not disclosed, has been placed on administrative leave and is expected to be interviewed next week.

State police and the state Attorney General’s Office are investigating the shooting.

