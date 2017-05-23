Authorities: Man found dead after police shootout, house fire in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police say a man who barricaded himself inside a house and exchanged fire with officers was found dead of a gunshot wound after the building went up in flames.

Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes said it’s not clear if the man shot himself or was hit by police.

Officers were initially dispatched to the Chelsea home Monday on a report of a man threatening to shoot his wife. They say the man fired at them from inside and several departments were called in to surround the building.

No officers were shot, but one did suffer a minor hand injury.

Shortly after the shooting, the house caught fire with the man still inside. Fire crews attempted to douse the flames from a distance.

Kyes said a woman and her 10-year-old daughter ran out of the home and are safe.

