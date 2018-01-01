Authorities: Man found shot to death in car in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Lawrence on New Year’s Eve.

The man was found Sunday night in a Honda Odyssey near 170 Reservoir Street, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The victim’s name has not been released. No arrests have been made.

No additional details were imemdiately available.

State police and Lawrence police are investigating.

