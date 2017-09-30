BELMONT, N.H. (WHDH) – Authorities responded to an officer-involved shooting Saturday in Belmont, New Hampshire.

The NH Attorney General’s office confirmed that a man shot by Belmont Police Saturday has died from his injuries.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in front of a gas station. Authorities say a patrol officer saw a man, Joseph Mazzitelli, and the thought he had outstanding warrants; he did.

When the officer went to confront the man, the attorney general says Mazzitelli took out a handgun, and that is when the officer opened fire.

Mazzitelli was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

There is currently an investigation into the officer’s actions, according to the attorney general.

Authorities say they will be looking at surveillance video from the gas station as they try piece together what happened. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The NH attorney general has asked anyone who saw Mazzitelli earlier in the day Saturday to contact them.

BREAKING: NH Attorney General says the man shot by Belmont police officer has died. #7News — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) October 1, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)