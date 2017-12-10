EAST BOSTON (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in East Boston. Police confirm a man was shot Saturday in the area of Orleans Street and Marginal Street.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m., according to officials.

Police say the victim suffered life threatening injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

