Authorities: Manchester toddler’s death a result of trauma to abdomen

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The death of a toddler in Manchester, New Hampshire was the result of blunt force trauma to the abdomen, the New Hampshire District Attorney’s office said.

The AG’s office released the results of an autopsy following the suspicious death of a toddler on Dec. 11.

Officers responded to 551 Howe St. around 11:30 a.m. Monday for a report of an unconscious toddler. Officials said the boy was found at the home and taken to Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The child has been identified as Jacob Pelletier.

The death is currently being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

