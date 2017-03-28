Authorities nab murder suspect on Mass. Most Wanted List

PITTSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Pittsfield arrested a man Tuesday wanted in connection with a murder in Everett.

David Grossack, 47, is accused of killing 65-year-old Francis Brescia in early March.

Police said Brescia’s body was found in an “advanced state of decomposition” at an apartment building in Everett.

Grossack was added to the Mass. Most Wanted List following the murder.

He is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Central Berkshire District Court.

