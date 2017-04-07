Authorities: Nail salon owners target of phone scam

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is alerting nail salons to a phone scam asking shop owners to provide credit card information for a mandated inspection.

The attorney general’s office says the scam caller falsely claims that the call originates from the Cosmetology Board. The board doesn’t charge a fee or require credit card information to perform an inspection, and that any salon owner receiving one of these calls is encouraged to call the board before providing any payment information.

The office says all consumers are warned never to give out personal, banking or credit card information without sure and definite verification that the person receiving that information is legitimate.

