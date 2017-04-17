Authorities probe fatal weekend shootings in Lawrence, Lynn

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - The Essex County District Attorney’s Office, along with state and local police, are investigating three fatal shootings that took place over the weekend in Lawrence and Lynn.

Authorities say a man and woman were killed in two separate shootings in Lawrence. They say a second man was killed in Lynn. Two others suffered injuries.

Abdul Lopez, 35, of Lowell, was shot dead Saturday just before 2:30 a.m. outside of a Lawrence Burger King at Broadway and Concord Street. Lopez was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Leonardo Clement, 46, of Lynn, was killed on Easter Sunday around 3:30 p.m. when shots rang out in the city near Spring and Exchange Streets. Clement was taken to North Shore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. He is expected to survive.

A man and woman were shot Sunday around 8 p.m. outside La Cava Bar on Union Street in Lawrence. Arielis Valdez, 40, of Lowell, was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital. The male victim was taken to a Boston hospital and is expected to survive.

All three shootings are under investigation. Police have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made.

