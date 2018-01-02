Authorities: Raynham man barricaded himself in home, threatened to kill police

RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - Authorities in Raynham are investigating after they say man threatened to harm himself and kill police officers after barricading himself inside a home on Monday night.

Chief James Donovan says officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a home on New Carver Street for a report of a man who had barricaded himself in a bedroom. The man allegedly said he would shoot and kill any police officers that responded to the home.

A SWAT team, along with other law enforcement agencies, responded to the scene to assist. Police say a crisis negotiator was able to convince a 76-year-old man to leave the home without incident. He was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Six firearms were seized from a safe inside the home as evidence, according to police. The firearms were said to be legally owned by another resident.

“Anytime you get someone making the kind of threats he was making, and there is the potential for firearms to be involved, it has to be taken seriously,” Chief Donovan said.

The man is likely to face a “number” of charges, according to police.

The incident is under investigations.

