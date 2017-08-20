BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information about the 33 arrests made during Saturday’s protests on the Boston Common.

Boston Police say those individual were arrested on charges that ranged from disturbing the peace to assault and battery on a police officer.

The suspects range in age from 19 years old to 50 years old. They will be arraigned on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley released a statement Sunday that reads in part:

“Marchers, protest organizers, and police all deserve high praise for showing the world our unity in the face of those who would divide us. As with almost any large crowd, a small number of people went beyond the bounds of safe behavior, and we’ll assess their cases fairly on their individual merits when they’re brought before the court.”

