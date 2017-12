METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) – Slick roads were to blame for a serious crash in Methuen on Saturday.

Police Chief Joseph Solomon tweeted out a video of a rollover crash along Route 213 westbound.

The truck flipped over on the highway, but the driver was not injured.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon spoke with 7’s Steve Cooper and asked drivers to “keep it slow.”

